Marathi Actress Kalyani Kurale Jadhav Dies In Road Accident In Kolhapur

The Marathi entertainment industry has been struck by grief with the shocking news of actress Kalyani Kurale Jadhav’s untimely demise at the age of 32. According to the police, she was killed in a road accident on Saturday night, November 12. Her two-wheeler was knocked down by a tractor near Kolhapur city on the Sangli-Kolhapur road. The officials at the Shiroli MIDC police station revealed that the road accident took place at around 11 pm in Halondi village.

Assistant inspector Sagar Patil, in charge of the Shiroli police station, told Indian Express, “According to the information received, Jadhav was riding home after closing the restaurant for the day when the accident took place. Her two-wheeler was knocked down by a tractor. She sustained fatal injuries due to the impact. A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the driver of the tractor and he has been detained."

Kalyani Kurale Jadhav recently opened a restaurant, named Premachi Bhakri Lai Bhari, in Kolhapur. She often shared updates related to her newly opened eatery on Instagram. In one of the reels posted on Instagram on her birthday, Kalyani expressed happiness about spending her birthday in her restaurant rather than going anywhere to celebrate it.

On the career front, Kalyani essayed pivotal roles in Marathi soap operas like Tujhyat Jeev Rangala and Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba. She cultivated a massive fan base with her exemplary performance in the popular daily soaps. Apart from her stint on television shows, she also started a Youtube channel last year.

Kalyani used to share clips of her auditions and glimpses of her personal life on the YouTube channel. A month ago, she shared an audition clip where she enacted a monologue from one of her films. Kalyani’s fans were impressed with her acting skills in the audition video.

