Marathi Actress Kranti Redkar Shares Heart-Warming Video About Her Mother

Kranti Redkar has featured in several Marathi movies and serials over the years. Kranti has a huge fan following and she is quite active on social media. Recently, she shared a heart-warming video on Instagram giving a glimpse into her strong bonding with her mother.

Kranti said that their relationship is similar to the kind of bonding she shares with her daughters. “The Unspoken Language of Love #aai #mother #love", Kranti wrote in the caption.

In the short video, Kranti revealed that since her daughters have grown up, she leaves them at their grandmother’s place and goes to work. The 39-year-old actress also pointed out how mothers can communicate with their children through the language of love and without speaking to each other. Kranti’s video is being appreciated by her fans, who found it to be relatable.

Kranti Redkar is married to IPS officer Sameer Wankhede. Sameer and Kranti were blessed with twin daughters, Zyda and Ziya, after a few years of their marriage. Kranti has even launched an apparel brand after her daughters’ name.

Kranti is also a doting wife who stood by her husband Sameer after he came under attack from Maharashtra politicians for his shoddy investigation into the Mumbai cruise drugs case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Kranti Redkar is known for her powerful performance in Prakash Jha’s Gangaajal, which starred Ajay Devgn and Gracy Singh. Kranti has also featured in movies like Shikashanachya Aaicha Gho, Shahanpan Dega Deva, Fakta Ladh Mhana, No Entry Pudhe Dhoka Aahey, Kho-Kho, Murder Mestri and Karaar.

