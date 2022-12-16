Home » News » Movies » Marathi Actress Krutika Tulaskar Ties The Knot With Vishal Devrukhkar, See Pics

Marathi Actress Krutika Tulaskar Ties The Knot With Vishal Devrukhkar, See Pics

Krutika Tulaskar was last seen in the supernatural thriller drama serial Ratris Khel Chale.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 16, 2022, 17:34 IST

Mumbai, India

Both of their fans got excited and congratulated the couple in the comment section.
Both of their fans got excited and congratulated the couple in the comment section.

Krutika Tulaskar is one of the finest actresses in the Marathi film industry and is currently making headlines all over social media. The Ratris Khel Chale actress has recently tied the knot with the famous Marathi director Vishal Devrukhkar. Krutika took her official Instagram and shared pictures of her special day with her fans. In the recent photos, the actress is seen in a yellow silk saree which she paired with a red blouse. Krutika is looking every bit gorgeous; on the other hand, her husband is also looking handsome in a red sherwani.

The actress captioned the post, “Now this person owns the whole ownership of mine."

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Both of their fans got excited and congratulated the couple in the comment section. Apart from this, Kruthikaa also shared a clip from her marriage ceremony, where the couple is sitting in the mandap and Vishal is seen applying sindoor on her forehead.

Advertisement

Seeing the clip, one of the users commented “ Yayyy! Congratulations. Wishing you both a happy married life," while another one said, “ Bless You." Many showered heart emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Krutika has worked in many popular movies like Baban, Vijeta, Pashbandh, and many more. Lastly, she was seen in the popular Marathi supernatural thriller drama serial Ratris Khel Chale. The show was broadcasted on Zee Marathi.

On the other hand, Vishal is an Indian film director who is known for his work in Marathi cinema. In 2009, he worked as the first assistant director for the movie Zenda, directed by Avadhoot Gupte. Vishal made his directorial debut with the 2017 movie Boyz, starring Sumant Shinde, Parth Bhalerao, Pratik Lad, Vaibhav Mangle, Bhau Kadam and Ritika Shrotri.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 16, 2022, 17:23 IST
last updated: December 16, 2022, 17:34 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani Turns Up The Heat In Racy Black Dress With Thigh-high Slit, See The Diva's Head-turning Style Moments

+14PHOTOS

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Of Saath Nibhana Saathiya Fame Gets Married To Gym Trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh, See Her Wedding Pics