Marathi Actress Madhavi Nimkar Slays it in a Sleeveless Floral Dress, See Pics

Actress Madhavi Nimkar is one of the renowned faces of the Marathi entertainment industry. She made her acting debut in 2009 with the Marathi film Baykocha Nakalatca. Later, she has been part of many Marathi films and television series like Asa Mi Tasa Mi, Dhava Dhav, Sagla Karun Bhagle, Sangharsh, Swapnanchya Pilakadale and Hum Toh Tere Ashiq Hai. Apart from her outstanding performances, the actress enjoys a huge fan base on social media. She loves sharing every life update with her fans and followers. Madhavi is mostly seen in traditional attire. But recently, she has set the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot in a western outfit.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen slaying in a sky blue colour floral printed, sleeves ruffle dress with bow details. Madhavi opted for a glam makeup look with bold lips, and she kept her hair open. She rounded off her outfit with peach colour plum shoes.

Advertisement

The actress captioned her post, “1st morning of the new year. I have seen better days, But I have also seen worse, I don’t have everything I want, But I do have all I need. Woke up with some aches and pains, But I woke up my life may not be perfect, But I am blessed."

The post went viral in no time. One of the users commented “Beautiful," while another one wrote, “Hot Queen". “Sundar," penned one user.

Advertisement

Madhavi is currently seen in the Marathi language television drama series, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta. This show is aired on Star Pravah. It is bankrolled by Mahesh Kothare and Adinath Kothare under Kothare Vision. The series is loosely based on the Bengali TV show, Ke Apon Ke Por.

Read all the Latest Movies News here