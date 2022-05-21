Marathi Actress Madhurani Prabhulkar Looks Gorgeous In Saree, See Pic

Actress Madhurani Prabhulkar is one of the most prominent faces of the Marathi television industry. Madhurani has achieved a massive fan following because of the hit TV serial, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, which airs on Star Pravah.

Recently, the actress shared a lovely picture of herself on Instagram. In the picture, Madhurani is looking gorgeous in a light blue saree and an elegant pearl necklace.

Advertisement

Madhurani has revealed in the caption that this picture is from her first photo shoot in Mumbai. “My friend Sukanya Kulkarni had suggested to me the name of this amazing photographer … Ashish Sompura," wrote Madhurani in the caption. She praised the photographer for making her feel comfortable and ‘treating her with great respect’.

Much to the delight of her fans, Madhurani regularly shares pictures on her Instagram. Madhurani’s fans love her because of her charm and the way with which she carries herself. Recently in another Instagram post she had shared her photo in a pink saree.

Madhurani is an experienced actor and she has worked in several films and TV shows. She has acted in TV serials like Asambhav, Yanda Kartavya Aaahe and Hich Mazi Maitrin.

Advertisement

Madhurani is married to Pramod Prabhulkar, who has his own production house. Madhurani and Pramod also run an acting institute, which has produced actors like Shivani Baokar, Hruta Durgule and Kiran Gaikwad.

Madhurani has many talents apart from acting. She has gained popularity as a poet, singer and musician. She often shares videos of reciting her own poems. She recently attended a poetry festival in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.