Slaying in ethnic wear is every fashionista’s favourite way to flaunt their sartorial choices. Who would want to miss the elegance and charm of pretty suits and sarees? This time, Marathi actress Manasi Naik has shown her love for her traditional wear. The actress recently dropped a few stills in her ethnic ensemble which are currently going viral on the internet.

In the viral photos, the actress can be seen in a sky-blue cotton saree with a pink border, which she paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. Manasi’s pictures show her in a golden and orange suit, which featured applique work with a perfect colour combination. The actress accessorised her outfit with green and silver bangles and a beautiful matching necklace set. She kept her hair open, chose neutral makeup including drawn eyebrows, blushy cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and subtle eye makeup, and opted for pink lipstick to round off the glam look. She is seen walking in the seashore as she clicked the stills.

Sharing the post the actress wrote, “No, this is not the beginning of a new chapter in my life. This is the beginning of a new book. That first book is already closed, ended, and tossed into the seas. This new book has just begun writing. Thank you universe. I will not give up. Growing, glowing and healing." See the pics:

The post went viral in no time. Seeing the post, fans rushed to the comment section and complimented their favourite actress. One of the users wrote, “Beautiful," while another one commented, “Beauty Queen." “Gorgeous," wrote a third user and many others showered heart emoticons.

On the professional front, Manasi Naik came into the limelight after appearing in successful films like Fakta Ladh Mhana, Ekta Ek Power and Vajra. Apart from this, she has also acted in popular movies like Tribhanga, Smile Please, Police Line, Dholki, Cappuccino and Tukya Tukvila Nagya Nachvila. She has also appeared in films like Kutumb, Konkanastha and Murder Mestri.

However, some time back, Manasi shocked everyone when she announced her divorce new with her husband Pardeep Kharera after a year of marriage. The couple tied the knot on January 19, 2021. Pardeep is a famous Indian boxer and fitness model from Haryana.

