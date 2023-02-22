Acing ethnic wear is every fashionista’s favourite. Who would want to miss the elegance and charm of pretty suits and sharara sets? This time, Marathi actress Manasi Naik takes her love for traditional wear to a whole new level. She recently dropped a few stills in an ethnic ensemble, which are now making a huge buzz on the internet.

In the viral photos, the actress can be seen donning a traditional ensemble and we bet you cannot take your eyes off her. Manasi’s pictures show her in a golden and orange suit, which featured applique work with a perfect colour combination. The actress accessorised her outfit with funky bangles and a pair of earrings.

A side-swept hairstyle, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, subtle eye makeup, and a shade of purple lipstick rounded off the glam look.

The actress captioned her post, “Tumko De Di Hain Isharon Main; Ijazat Maine manage Se Na Milu Toh Chura Lo Mujhko…This season looks beautiful HaqSe. Thank you @ck-Classic_collection for making me feel so special every single time. Place your order now. Thank you universe. I will not give up. Growing Glowing and Healing".

Several fans commented on her pictures. One social media user wrote, “Beautiful". Another user commented, “Stunning". One user also wrote, “Perfect".

The actress often shares pictures which take social media by storm. Her fashion sense truly deserves a round of applause, as every time she brings something new to the table.

Manasi is known for Fakta Ladh Mhana, Ekta Ek Power, and Vajra. She has also acted in Tribhanga, Smile Please, Police Line, Dholki, Cappuccino, and Tukya Tukavila Nagya Nachvila. The actress made her debut with the 2007-Marathi movie Jabardast. Then she went on to appear in movies such as Kutumb, Konkanastha, and Murder Mestri.

Some time back, Manasi shocked the audience when she announced her divorce from Pardeep Kharera within a year of marriage. The couple tied the wedding knot on 19 January 2021. Pardeep is a famous Indian boxer and fitness model from Rewari, Haryana.

