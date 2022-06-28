Marathi Actress Manasi Naik Trolled For Western Outfit, Husband Calls Her 'Hot'

Marathi actress Manasi Naik enjoys a lot of social media attention due to her striking resemblance with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Apart from that, Manasi also remains in the limelight for her ability to deliver mind-blowing looks all the time.

However, the social media sensation faced backlash for pictures that she posted recently. Manasi looked smoking hot in a unique top, which she paired with jeans. She shared these pictures on Instagram on June 24.

Manasi shared this photo with an interesting caption. She wrote that when you smile, the whole world stops and stares for a while. Manasi’s husband Pardeep Khera was left swooning over her looks. “My hot wife," he wrote.

Several others didn’t share the same viewpoint. One wrote that Manasi was born in Maharashtra and should refrain from sharing such pictures. Others chimed in and wrote that Manasi should wear a saree, instead. Some said that her choice of dress and excessive makeup are not good.

A user also targeted her and Deepika Padukone’s career after marriage. This person wrote that there is no future for Manasi and Deepika after marriage.

Despite such filthy comments pouring in, many others were quite supportive of the outfit worn by Manasi. Manasi chose not to reply to any comment.

Ignoring these users, Manasi chose to concentrate on her work. She was recently seen in the song Famous Love Story. Vaishali Samant and Keval Walanj have provided their vocals to this song. Raghunath Matkari has penned the lyrics for this song, which are set to music by Vaishali.

Her on-screen chemistry with Suhrud Wardekar is a delight to watch. Apart from the on-screen chemistry, mellifluent music and picturesque locations are other highlights of the song.

Besides this song, Manasi was also seen in the film Tribhanga directed by Renuka Shahane. The film received a lot of accolades amongst moviegoers.

