Marathi Actress Mukta Bharve’s Audio series Virus-Pune Season 2 Releases Today

Marathi actress Mukta Barve’s Virus-Pune season 2 will be released on audiobook and ebook subscription platform Storytel from April 18. The actress has given a glimpse into the new season of her audio series in an Instagram post. In a short video, Mukta is seen narrating the storyline of the series.

The actress wrote, “Pune is suffering a crisis situation with the onset of a deadly virus. Amidst this crisis situation, Neha’s daughter Myra has been kidnapped by some unknown people. The series revolves around whether Neha, Divya and Sachin are successful in finding Myra or not. Will Neha be successful in getting out of this deadly crisis?"

The series is a Marathi adaptation of the original audiobook created by Swedish writer Daniel Aberg. The Marathi version has been written by Niranjan Medhekar. The action thriller audio series has been narrated by Mukta.

The first season of the series Virus Pune, which was released in May last year, was appreciated for a thrilling storyline and Mukta was applauded for her voice. After the success of the first season the makers are coming up with the second season.

Season 1 of the series narrates how Myra narrowly escapes a sudden explosion in a supermarket. She is hiding in a mall with Divya because of the dangers lurking outside. After being hidden for quite some time, she feels hungry and looks for food. She goes to a nearby warehouse in search of food. Just then to her horror, she sees two armed men walking out of a military truck. Whether she escapes successfully or gets caught that leads the story forward.

Talking about Mukta, she will be seen enacting an intense character in her upcoming project titled Y. The film is said to be inspired by real life incidents. The film is directed by Ajit Wadekar while Control N Production private limited has bankrolled this project. Prajakta Mali is also playing an important role in the film. The film is expected to be released in June this year.

