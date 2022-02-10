Marathi Actress Prajakta Hanamghar Becomes Proud Mother of a Baby Girl

Marathi actress Prajakta Hanamghar, popularly known as the Queen of Humor, has become mother to a baby girl. The actress announced the arrival of her daughter in a recent Instagram post. “Our baby girl has arrived! On Sunday 23 January 2022. Thank you for your love. Proud Parents," wrote Prajakta, sharing a photo of her pregnancy on Instagram.

As soon as the actress shared the news many of her fans and industry co-actors showered congratulatory messages.

The post has received over 700 likes and her fans are happy for Prajakta. Her celebrity friends from the Marathi film industry have also shared wishes for the newborn and the mother. Actress Nandita Patkar commented, “Wohoooo heartiest congratulations darling." Singer Savani Ravindra wrote, “Awww heartiest congratulations darling."

Prajakta’s entire childhood was spent in Mumbai. She was educated at Shardashram Vidyamandir and later at Ruia College. She was married to Rajat Dhale four years ago. Rajat is a native of Dhule, Maharashtra, and works in a corporate company in Pune.

She rose to fame after the success of the serial Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta. She is popular for her comic performances in many stand up comedy serials on Marathi television. The duo of Yogesh Shirsat and Prajakta impressed the audience with their comedy skits.

She has featured in TV series including Wadalwat, Puneri Misal and Shejari Shejari Pakke Shejari. She has also worked in films like Looose Control, Dhurala and Dhingana. Prajakta is also a known foodie and she has worked in a few food shows in Marathi.

On the work front, her upcoming movie Hawahawai starring Prajakta will be released on April 1.

