Marathi Actress Prajakta Mali Launches Own Jewellery Brand In Mumbai

Actress Prajakta Mali is currently making headlines in the Marathi entertainment industry because of her new venture. She has recently launched a new jewellery brand, named PrajaktaRaaj. Her brand was unveiled in Mumbai by MNS President Raj Thackeray and his wife Sharmila Thackeray also attended the event. Prajakta shared a video from the inaugural event on her official Instagram handle, which is currently garnering the attention of her fans.

Prajakta has brought ethnic jewellery to the fore through her jewellery brand. She said that the traditional jewellery that is known for years like Sara, Bugdi, Shindeshahi Tode, Aspect Patli, Masolia, Belpan, Bakulihar, Putlihar, Saaj, Thushi, Nath, Mohanmal and Chandrahar will be made available by this brand.

The ornaments are going to be gold plated on other metals. Prajakta has brought this jewellery from the soil of Maharashtra, to be worn for weddings or festivals. The names of the gold, silver and copper jewellery series of her brand are Tulja, Mhalsa and Sonsala, respectively.

At the launch event, she also explained the reason why she started the brand, with jewelleries, which have been left behind by the changing traditions of modern times. She said she could not wear traditional jewellery at her brother’s wedding, despite wanting to.

PrajaktaRaaj will soon introduce jewellery for men as well. Prajakta said that the names of these jewellery series will be Shivba, Baliba and Raiba.

Prajakta was last seen in the thriller film Y. The movie is written and directed by Swapneel Sojwal and Ajit Wadikar. The film featured Nitin Bansode, Mukta Bhave and Omkar Govardhan in the pivotal roles, along with Nandu Madhav, Sandeep Pathak, Rohit Kokate and Suhas Sirsat, playing the supporting roles. The movie revolved around four parallel yet interwoven stories, coinciding with each other.

