Marathi Actress Prajakta Mali’s New Wedding Post Leaves Fans With Lots of Questions

Marathi actress Prajakta Mali has proved her mettle time and again with movies like Pawankhind, Luckdown and other projects. Besides her acting ability, the diva loves interacting with fans on social media and leaves them in splits with her witty comebacks. A recent incident, where she left fans floored with her humorous reply, is testimony to this fact.

Prajakta shared a string of pictures and videos from the wedding festivities of her brother. A fan appreciated these pictures and asked whether he should also tie the nuptial knot or not. The Pandu actress replied that the user should trust his instincts on this topic. Prajakta added that she has not made up her mind regarding the subject of marriage, so she doesn’t have any idea.

Fans loved this humorous reply to the question and were left in splits. Besides this question, followers asked her a lot of other interesting things as well. One of them asked that now her brother has got married, when will she read the marital vows? The Hampi actress didn’t reply to this question. Another requested her to return as the anchor in the show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra. The user wrote that without her anchoring, the show doesn’t seem to be interesting. Others appreciated the pictures which Prajakta has shared recently, and wrote that she looks ravishingly gorgeous in a traditional Marathi saree. Prajakta complemented her attire with colour co-ordinated bangles and a pendant. She tied her hair in a gajra and teamed it up with a nose pin.

Apart from these, Prajakta also hogged the limelight for her upcoming untitled film. Starring actors Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Sankarshan Karhade and Alok Rajwade, Prajakta had the time of her life shooting for this movie. Renowned actor Hrishikesh Joshi and producer Nitin Vaidya are also associated with this much-anticipated film. The shooting of this movie was recently wrapped up in London, and other details about it are not divulged yet.

