Marathi Actress Priya Bapat is Overwhelmed With Response to Her Saree Brand

The Indian film industry has quite a number of examples of actors and actresses venturing into entrepreneurship. Actress Priya Bapat, who is a popular name in the Marathi entertainment industry, also took the leap in 2019. Apart from her acting career, she collaborated with her elder sister, Shweta Bapat - a fashion designer - to take her love for saree a notch higher. Priya not only wanted to fulfill her dream of exploring her entrepreneurial side but also wanted to provide a platform for weavers from across the country to showcase their work on. Well, owing to their dedication and hard work, her saree brand Sawenchi has become quite popular.

The popularity and demand is such that the sister duo recently held the first exhibition of the brand. Priya shared a video from the exhibition, which was held at Manohar Banquet in Pune, thanking fans for their love and support. Along with the video, which had small snippets from the exhibition, Priya wrote,“Shweta and my dream came true when we started Sawenchi one and a half year ago. We are so thrilled and overwhelmed with the response to its first exhibition. Your Every small purchase makes a big difference. Keep calm and go shopping."

Fans lauded the actress for her venture, and urged her to expand in other cities too. A couple of customers appreciated the fabric and quality of the outfits at Sawenchi.

Earlier in an interview with ETimes, Priya said that Sawenchi, which was operational during the COVID-19 pandemic, is a good way to channel her passion and popularity, while also helping artisans sustain amid the testing times. “We are starting with sarees for now and these will be an extension of my style as well earthy and elegant. The designs will be ours and the execution will be done by the weavers from different parts of the country, including Jaipur, Maheshwar, Indore, Kutch and Hyderabad," she said.

