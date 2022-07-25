Marathi Actress Priya Bapat Shares a Sneak Peek of Her Vanity Van

One of the popular actresses in the Marathi industry, Priya Bapat keeps treating her fans with her photos and videos on social media. Recently one of her videos surfaced on Instagram in which she shared a sneak peek of her daily routine inside the vanity van.

The video shows a glimpse of how she starts her day and her moments inside her vanity van. The actress was seen wearing a very casual yet chic outfit that included a white crop top paired with sky-blue and white striped trousers. To finish the look she carried a cool pair of glasses and a black tote bag.

Later in the video, she is seen putting on some beauty products that included mascara. Holding the scripts in her hand she was seen in a different look and had a beige tank top and a check shirt. The video also shows her putting on a Fuchsia pink lipstick. Here, she is seen in a cow print top. She ended the video with her prettiest smile and a wink.

The caption of the post read, “This is how our day begins! Timepass in the makeup van."

Within just a day the video has received over 26,000 likes on Instagram. Her fans have shared adorable comments appreciating her look. One of the users commented, “Gorgeous Fairy Princess." Another wrote, “Always look stunning with or without makeup." A third user wrote, “Ma’am liked your role in Timepass 2."

Priya is also obsessed with fitness. Her fitness regime also often impresses her fans. The actress frequently posts pictures and videos on social media platforms where she flaunts her toned figure.

The actress is waiting for her upcoming film Visfot, which is in post-production phase. The Kookie Gulati directorial will also feature Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Krystle D’Souza in the lead roles.

