Marathi Actress Radha Sagar Looks Cool in Yellow Graphic T-Shirt

Actress Radha Sagar, who is currently entertaining the audience with the TV serial Sundara Manamadhe Bharli, has shared some cool photos on social media. In the photos, Radha is seen wearing a yellow Graphic T-shirt which she paired with black jeans and a smartwatch. She opted for nude makeup and looked cool in every picture.

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Chill Broo". Seeing the photos, her fans started commenting. One of them wrote, “Beautiful", while another one said “Awesome". Overall her swag look received a lot of appreciation from his fans.

Radha is very active on social media. She frequently surprises her fans with her various photos and videos. A few days ago, the actress posted a beautiful picture in traditional attire. She was seen wearing a red salwar suit with golden detailing. She paired it with a blue dupatta. Sharing the photos, Radha wrote in the caption: “Happy Rangpanchami". The post was loved by his fans.

On the work front, Radha was recently seen in Anup Jagdale’s directorial Bhirkit. The Marathi movie also features Girish Kulkarni, Hrishikesh Joshi, Yakub Sayed, Tanaji Galgundu, Monalisa Bagal, and Usha Naik. The film hit the theatres on July 17 and minted good money at the box office. Along with this, Radha has also worked in a number of popular movies, including Ekk Albela, Vazandar, Nati Khel, Condition Applied, and FU.

Although the actress made her breakthrough on television with the show Ek Mohar Abol, which was aired on Zee Marathi. She then appeared in various shows like Kanyadaan, Jayostuta, Lakshya, Awaaz, and Asmita.

Radha now has a couple of releases in the pipeline. She will next be working with the director Amit Koli on his upcoming project Daar. The film is bankrolled by Nath productions and is currently at the production stage. She also has Loncha in her kitty.

