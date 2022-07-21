Marathi Actress Radha Sagar Shares Her Experience Of Working In Anup Jagdale’s Bhirkit

Anup Jagdale’s directorial Bhirkit, released on June 17, minted good money at the box office. The Marathi film had an ensemble cast of Girish Kulkarni, Hrishikesh Joshi, Yakub Sayed, Tanaji Galgunde, Monalisa Bagal, Usha Naik, and Radha Sagar. While the plot was quite intriguing, the star cast was also lauded for their acting chops. Actress Radha Sagar who essayed Suman’s character recently shared her experience of working in the film. In an Instagram post, Radha shared a set of pictures that appear to be from her look test for Bhirkit. Fans were left swooning at her gorgeous looks and they rushed to the comment section. They lauded the actress for her on-point fashion sense. Alongside the stunning pictures, Radha wrote a heartwarming note to share her journey with Bhirkit.

Radha said she found the title of the film quite interesting, which itself prompted her to give it a shot. She recalled that after the look test, Anup had told her about how challenging it will be to portray the character of Suman. Calling Girish a USP of the movie, Radha shared that her long-pending dream of working with the actor came true. She revealed that she got to learn a lot from Girish as well as the other star cast.

Radha’s long note also mentioned actor Kushal Badrike. The actress said that though she had worked with Kushal previously, it was the first time they shared screen as husband-wife. Radha was overjoyed to see that fans loved her on-screen pairing with Kushal.

Terming her character “firecracker, smart, and a beautiful", Radha said she is glad people got to see her in a different character.

Radha ended her note thanking fans for showering unconditional love on Bhirkit, and also promised that she will be back with another film soon.

Radha has a couple of releases in the pipeline. She will be next seen in Amit Koli’s directorial Daav. The film, which is bank rolled by Nath productions, is currently at the production stage. She is slated to share the screen space with Bhau Kadam and Hardeek Joshi in Daav. Radha also has Loncha in her kitty.

