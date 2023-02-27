Marathi actress Ruchira Jadhav often grabs the headline for her fitness ritual. Recently, she grabbed attention after giving a befitting reply to a troll who tried to shame her for “wearing the same shorts." The former Bigg Boss Marathi 4 contestant is a fitness enthusiast and often shares posts, practising various Yoga poses. Recently, the actress uploaded a video of stretching and doing the Camel Pose or Ustrasana, wearing black shorts and a matching bralette.

Ruchira Jadhav shared the video on the photo-sharing application with a motivating caption that read, “Let compassion move you. Let love flow through you. Let peace be within you. Let fire keep you alive. Ruchira says own thyself."

Soon many social media users flocked to the comment section. One user tried to troll and shame her for repeating her clothes and asked her, “From (for) how many years have you wearing these same shorts?" Not the one to shy away from voicing her opinion, Ruchira gave an apt reply with a dash of dignity and class. She wrote, “Probably ‘from’ last one year. But I’ll be wearing it ‘for’ the coming 20 years at least because I’m sure that I’ll fit into it. Power of Yoga you see! One healthy advice- You too practice Yoga. It’s good for a healthy body and mind!" and added a smile emoji at the end. A user appreciated her and wrote, “Love you, Ruchira!"

Users dropped hearts on her post. One wrote, “Excellent stretching", while another wrote, “Wonderful."

Check out the video here-

Ruchira Jadhav is a Marathi actress, who has worked in serials like Love Lafde (2018) Luckdown (2022). She gained fame after her stint at Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 and became a household name. For the uninitiated, the actress made her entry into the reality show along with her boyfriend Rohit Shinde. Inside the house, the couple faced many issues in their relationship. Reportedly, they parted ways after the show.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the movie titled Haemolymph (2022) by Sudarshan Gamare. She shared the screen with Riyaz Anwar, Sayli Bandkar, Datta Jadhav and others.

