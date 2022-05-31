Marathi Actress Rupali Bhosle Wishes Kishor Mahabole on His Birthday

Marathi television series Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is a popular show which airs on Star Pravah channel. All the actors and actresses of the show have gained massive popularity among the TV viewers. Renowned actor Kishor Mahabole who plays the role of Vinayak Deshmukh in the show celebrated his birthday on May 30 and many fans of Mahabole wished him on social media.

On this occasion, Mahabole’s Aai Kuthe Kay Karte co-star and actress Rupali Bhosle, who plays the role of Sanjana in the show, shared a heartwarming message for the popular actor. Sharing a few photos with Mahabole on Instagram Rupali worte, “Happy happy happy birthday KISHU Akka Aaaappppppaaaa… It’s been almost 14/15 years since we know each other. One thing about this young man is consistency. The positivity, the energy, the professionalism, the ever smiling face, and age is just a number is proven right because of him. Kishore Mahabole KISHU keep shining, keep spreading love, laughter and your positive energy and keep the child alive in you. I love you aaapppppaaaaa".

This shows that Rupali’s connection with Kishore is full of love and respect despite their fight on screen. Kishore and Rupali’s roles are always at odds in the show but the post seems to reveal that their friendship off screen is as good as it gets.

Kishor Mahabole has been working in the Marathi entertainment industry since the last few decades and he has also worked in several Hindi films as well as TV shows. In the popular Hindi series Pavitra Rishta, he played the role of Manohar Karanjkar, Archana’s father. He also played the role of Firangoji Narsale in popular show Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji.

Talking about the show Aai Kuthe Kay Kare, it is one of the top performing shows in Marathi and is often seen at the top of the TRP charts. Both Kishor and Rupali captivate the audience well with their respective roles.

