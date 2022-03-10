Marathi Actress Sakhi Gokhale Receives Master's Degree On Women’s Day

This year, on March 8, International Women’s Day was celebrated all across the world with zeal and excitement. While many shared their thoughts and experiences on multiple social media platforms, for a Marathi actress, Sakhi Gokhale, this day was special in a different way. She received her degree as a Master of Arts (MA) in Curating Contemporary Art from the Royal College of Arts, London. The convocation ceremony, held after two years due to Covid-19, took place in London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The actress has shared her happiness with her fans on social media. While posting the pictures from her convocation ceremony, she said, “I was not only celebrating myself, but the women in my family."

Sakhi has attributed her success to her mother, Shubhangi Gokhale, and her husband, Suvrat Joshi. She insisted that she was able to do this because of their support and encouragement.

“My grandmother who finished a PhD while raising three children & my mother who completed her higher education in theatre against all odds. And, so many other fantastic women I watched growing up! It’s because of them that I can dream and chase those dreams. This and everything I will do will be for you amma. To all who identify as women, the present & future is inclusive. And it’s fierce," Sakhi added to her caption on Instagram.

Sakhi Gokhale is an Indian artist, curator, and producer. Her work focuses on online curation and accessibility in the context of institutional and curatorial practices. Collaborative, cultural, and multidisciplinary creative methods pique her interest.

For the past few years, Sakhi has been living in London with her husband, Suvrat Joshi.

Sakhi has previously produced a theatrical play through her company, Kalakarkhaana (India), worked as a professional actress for the past seven years (theatre, television, and film), and exhibited photographic art (Tao Gallery, Mumbai, India).

