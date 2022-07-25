Marathi Actress Shivani Rangole Gets Nostalgic As She Visits Her School

Shivani Rangole is one of the known faces of the Marathi entertainment Industry. The actress is quite active on social media and regularly shares photos as well as videos for her fans. Recently, Shivani shared a special moment on her social media. Childhood and school days are very close to heart for everyone. It’s common for all to get nostalgic when you remember your student days or visit the school.

Shivani Rangole recently visited her school after many years and she shared photos of this special moment on Instagram. In the photos, the actress is seen standing with one of her teachers at Abhinav Vidyalaya High School, Pune. Sharing these photos on social media, the actress said how precious this moment was for her. In another photo she was seen at the gate of the school.

“A visit to my school after ages! Such a precious feeling," wrote the actress in the caption.

Seeing the photos, her fans started commenting. One of them wrote “So beautiful", while another one said, “Wow what a feeling." The post received a lot of appreciation from the fans.

Shivani, on May 3, tied the knot with actor Virajas Kulkarni in an intimate ceremony held in Pune. The wedding was only attended by their families and close friends. Their wedding ceremony was performed in Marathi tradition as per Hindu rituals.

On the work front, Shivani made her acting debut in 2013 with the Marathi TV show Shejari Shejari Pakke Shejari, which aired on Zee Marathi. But, she became popular after appearing in TV serials like Bun Maska, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Saang Too Ahess Ka.

She also made her film debut with the movie Chintoo 2: Khajinyachi Chittarkatha in 2013. Later she also worked in many popular films including Phuntroo and Double Seat Jara Hatke among others. Shivani also appeared in three plays, which include Anthema, Jhulta Pool and Welcome Zindagi.

