Marathi Actress Shivani Rangole Shares Her First Photo After Marriage

Shivani Rangole and Virajas Kulkarni, one of the most adorable couples of Marathi entertainment industry, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Pune on May 3. Recently Shivani Rangole shared her first picture after her marriage on Instagram and the photo is going viral.

In the photo Shivani is dressed up in a traditional Marathi style. She is wearing a beautiful purple colour silk saree and she paired the outfit with minimal makeup. She is looking gorgeous in the picture. After this her fans started commenting on her post and appreciated her look.

Shivani is quite active on social media and she has over 3.8 lakh followers on Instagram. Earlier also Shivani shared her photos from her pre wedding rituals and the wedding ceremony on social media. Few days back she shared a picture of her wedding day where she is wearing a beautiful red Kanjeevaram bridal saree. With light and minimal makeup she is looking elegant in the photos. Shivani captioned the picture, “Magic is real".

Shivani and Virajas got engaged, earlier this year, on January 6. The wedding was an intimate affair attended only by their family members and close friends. The wedding was performed with Marathi tradition as per Hindu rituals.

Shivani made her acting debut in 2013 with the Marathi TV drama Shejari Shejari Pakke Shejari which aired on Zee Marathi channel. She also made her film debut in the same year with the movie Chintoo 2: Khajinyachi Chittarkatha. She has also worked in films like Phuntroo, Double Seat etc. Shivani has also worked in three plays which include Anthema, Jhulta Pool and Welcome Zindagi.

