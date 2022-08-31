Marathi Actress Shivani Surve Shares First Look From Her Upcoming Movie

Marathi actress Shivani Surve has garnered a significant fan following because of her attractive looks and brilliant acting skills. She is soon going to entertain audiences in the upcoming Marathi and Kannada movie After Operation London Café. Shivani shared the first look poster of this film on Instagram on her birthday, August 29.

Shivani looks every bit fiery in her new look. She is carrying a gun and she seems to be leading a group holding weapons. She shared the first look with the caption, “I am ready for the fight, are you?"

The Phulwa actress received accolades for her new look from her Marathi industry friends and fans. Actresses Sana Sayyad, Rutuja Bagwe, Sayali Sanjeev and Resham Tipnis congratulated her. Actors Aniruddh Dave, Piyush Ranade, Swwapnil Joshi and Akshay Tanksale conveyed their best wishes to Shivani. Filmmaker Milind Gadagkar and actor Maadhav C Deochake also expressed happiness in the comment section.

The fans of the actress were also delighted at the fact that Shivani is coming up with something different this time.

Sadagara Raghavendra has directed this film. Actors Kaveesh Shetty and Megha Shetty will also be a part of this venture. Shivani specified in the description that After Operation London Café is the first Marathi film to be released in all South Indian languages. Deepak Rane Films and Indian Film Factory have jointly produced this movie.

Shivani is extremely excited about this movie. In a recent interview, the Triple Seat actress said that After Operation London Café is an important film for her. Shivani said that wearing a uniform for the first time was a different experience for her. She said that usually heroines only take up glamorous roles. However, this time her character demanded a non-glamorous look. Shivani said that despite the demanding charactershe enjoyed working in the movie immensely. Shivani said that many actors have to wait for a good character and she is happy to get a good role.

