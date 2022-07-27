Marathi Actress Shreya Bugde Shares Photo From The New Sets of Chala Hawa Yeu Dya

Zee Marathi’s popular comedy show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya has been entertaining audiences for over seven years now. The popularity of this program is increasing year by year. After almost eight years, it has turned out to be a special day for the team of Hawa Yeu Dya as they begin the shooting from the new sets of the show.

Actress Shreya Bugde recently shared a special photo on Instagram in which seen with the full team of Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. Along with this she also shared the good news with the fans that after almost eight years, the Chala Hawa Yeu Dya team will begin shooting from new sets of the show. On this occasion, the entire team has come together as seen in the post shared by Shreya. The shooting started in the new building after worshipping Ganapati Bappa.

“Thukratwadi’s Shri Ganesha in a new reality after 15 years! May your love and blessings be upon us as always," wrote Shreya.

One of the fans commented “Yaayy can’t wait to watch you all. Super excited." Another one wrote, “All the best Ganapati Bappa Morya."

The team of the Chala Hawa Yeu Dya program is always seen making a splash. The actors of the serial are seen wreaking havoc in every episode by cracking jokes one by one. In the last few years, all the actors have got along very well, and there is a lot of fun going on between them on and off the screen.

This time Dr Nilesh, Shreya, Kushal Badrike, Bharat, Sagar Karande and many others, who have joined the team, are creating bursts of laughter together. The viewers are curious to see what the team brings to them from the newly constructed sets.

The team of the upcoming Marathi film Timepass 3 will be appearing in an upcoming episode of Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. A powerful skit will also be seen this time. For many years, this team has been giving a twist to different movies and showing different versions to the guests. The new promo of the upcoming episode also received a good response.

Shreya Bugade gained enormous popularity for her skits in Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. But, she also appeared in other popular TV shows like Bairi Priya, Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Ekach Hya Janmi Janu, Majhe Man Tujhe Jhale, Albeli - Kahani Pyaar Ki and many more.

