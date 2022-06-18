Marathi Actress Shruti Atre Shares a Sweet Note For Husband on Their 3rd Anniversary

Marathi Actress Shruti Atre recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary. On this special occasion, Shruti posted several images of her marriage on Instagram and wrote a heart-warming note. Shruti is married to Ashwin Darekar, a Pune based software engineer.

Sharing the photos, she wrote for her husband, “"Happy Anniversary My Love … I can’t believe it’s been 3 years since our marriage. Love you and miss you."’

Her fans and supporters loved the photos and many wished the couple on their anniversary. Shruti’s friends from the Marathi industry including Rucha Apte, Tejas Barve, Mayuresh, Digvijay and Apurva Kadam also wished the couple.

The pictures posted on her account show the deep bond between the two. In one of the images, which seems to be of reception, Shruti is wearing a beautiful pink saree. The saree is heavily embroidered and she is staring at her husband Ashwin.

Shruti started her career from Bun Muska on Zee Yuva, which starred Shivani Rangole, and Shivraj Vaichal. Later on, she performed a lead character in Bapmanus on Zee Yuva. In Bapmanus, she played the role of Geeta Shabheer Sheik. This role brought her immense popularity. However, Colors Marathi show Raja Rani Chi Ga Jodi made her a household name among Marathi TV viewers. In the TV series Shruti plays the role of Sanjeevani, a teenager who is in love with a government officer and her age becomes a hurdle for their marriage.

