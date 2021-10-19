Marathi Actress Snehalata Vasaikar Takes a Break From Social Media

Marathi television actress Snehlata Vasaikar is one of those who never hesitate from sharing their views on social media. The actress remains pretty active on social media as she keeps on sharing her personal views, her workout videos and cute photos as well as videos with her daughter.

Snehlata has recently shared a post on her Instagram account informing her followers that she is temporarily taking a break from social media. In the caption of the post the actress wrote, “Going offline for temporary." The Punyashlok Ahilya Bai fame actress shared a note saying, “Temporarily closed for spiritual and physical maintenance."

Snehlata’s decision received mixed reactions from her fans. Some have expressed surprise at her decision while others have praised the decision.

On the career front, Snehalata made her debut in Marathi Television with the comedy show Fu Bai Fu. The actress rose to fame after playing the role of Soyra Baisaheb in the historical serial Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji. She became very popular and reached every household in Maharashtra. The series gave her a true identity as an actress. Apart from this, she acted in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, in which she played the role of Bhanu, which was highly appreciated by the masses. Besides her performance in TV serials and movies, she is also known for her fitness.

Recently many Bollywood actors have taken a break from social media whereas others have permanently deleted their accounts. Many said that they were annoyed with all the trolling on social media and hence decided to delete their accounts.

Actor Siddharth Chandekar had decided to close his Twitter account a few months back. He later clarified that he took the decision due to trolling and negative discussions on social media.

