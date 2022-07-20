Marathi Actress Snehlata Vasaikar Trolled After She Shares Latest Pics

Marathi actress Snehlata Vasaikar often makes headlines for her glamorous style and looks. She is also a common target of trolling on social media. She recently shared four breathtaking pictures in a western short dress in the middle of nature.

The actress was met with many heartwarming and lovely comments. The comment section was filled with fire and heart emojis. Although, in the middle of all the loving comments, the actress was met by a troll. The troll wrote, ‘म्हातारं चळ लागलं तुम्हाला,’ which translates to ‘You feel old.’

The actress recently also posted three images of herself on Instagram. Snehlata appears in the images wearing a lovely puff sleeve white gown. She accessorised her look with open hair and little makeup. In her caption, Snehlata also stated why she shared the photographs.

She wrote, “Hello, I am Snehlata Vasaikar, of course being an actress, I come before you in different roles. My every role was loved by the audience and by my parents. If something goes wrong, I understand. Travelled from historical roles to modern roles. Learned a lot from each role, and experience. Still have to play diverse roles, and there are many things to learn from them. But what to say."

She further added by saying that sometimes she wants to confront these trolls by putting her hands on her waist and that they want you to think that our culture is defined not by our attire, but by their thinking. We must bring down this way of thinking that many of us practise. Even after speaking about all of this, the trolls will not grasp anything, nor will their behaviour, talking, and expressions change on social media, alter. On the contrary, they promote their incorrect statements and comments, and some even agree with their ways of thinking.

