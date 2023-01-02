Marathi Actress Sonalee Kulkarni To Make Her Malayalam Debut Opposite Mohanlal

Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni has earned a name for herself in the film industry with her performances in movies including Poshter Girl, Hirkani, and Tamasha Live among others. After proving her mettle in the Marathi cine world, Sonalee is pumped up to set foot in Malayalam films. Much to the excitement of her admirers, the 34-year-old has collaborated with Jallikattu filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery for her next, titled Malaikottai Vaaliban. She is cast opposite Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the upcoming film.

An elated Sonalee dropped her film’s announcement on her Instagram handle. She further penned a heartwarming note, expressing her gratitude to the makers for having a Marathi newcomer on board. In addition, she mentioned that her New Year looked “promising."

“New year. New journey. New territory. My new year looks truly promising as I get to work in the genius Lijo Lebowski‘s Malayalam film Malaikottai Vaaliban with the legendary Mohanlal sir. Thank you John and Mary Creative, Century Films for having me on board," read Sonalee’s caption.

The moment Sonalee shared the announcement on her IG, fans poured their best wishes on the actress, wishing her good luck for her entry into Mollywood. While one user wrote, “Welcome To Mollywood," another quipped, “Congratulations and lots of good luck." Many others went all hearts in the comments.

Kannada comedian and television presenter Danish Sait has also been roped in to play a crucial role in Malaikottai Vaaliban. There are also speculations that scriptwriter PS Rafeeque has had a round of discussions with Radhika Apte, Vidyut Jammwal, and Rajpal Yadav for them to play the antagonist in the yet-to-be-released movie.

Billed to be a period-action drama, the rustic title announcement poster gives a royal impression. According to reports, the Lijo Jose directorial is set to start rolling, early this month in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer. The upcoming movie will be produced collaboratively by John & Mary Creative, Century Films, Max Lab, and Amen Movie Monastery.

Meanwhile, Sonalee is also geared up for the release of her next Marathi-language horror film Victoria - Ek Rahasya. Helmed by Virajas Kulkarni, and starring Pushkar Jog, the upcoming horror flick will premiere on the big screens on January 13. Apart from Victoria, the Marathi diva is also a part of Rahul Janardan Jadhav’s Chhatrapati Tararani and Chandrakant Kulkarni’s Date Bhet.

