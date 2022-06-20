Marathi Actress Sonalee Kulkarni Turns News Anchor to Promote Her Film Tamasha Live

Sonalee Kulkarni has become one of the much sought-after actresses in the Marathi film industry. The reason behind this achievement is that Sonalee leaves no stone unturned to prepare for her character. She recently wore the cap of a news anchor for the promotion of her upcoming film Tamasha Live. Sonalee was so natural as a news anchor that her fans couldn’t help but admire her skills.

Sonalee was seen anchoring for a 5 minute news segment. The speed news bulletin covered 25 news items in 5 minutes. Audiences were awestruck with the perfect grip she had on language while anchoring. Sonalee was not uncomfortable at any point of the segment and flawlessly spoke. At the end, after completing the segment, she promoted her film and urged the audience to watch Tamasha Live on July 15.

Sonalee’s colleagues, choreographer Phulwa Khamkar, actress Sai Tamhankar, actor Pushkar Jog also congratulated her on this achievement. Sonalee’s fans wrote that only she has the calibre to deliver successfully on such courageous experiments. One fan wrote that she is an all-rounder. Others noticed that Sonalee has taken the name Shefali in this video. Shefali is the name of her character in the film Tamasha Live.

Tamasha Live is directed by Sanjay Jadhav. Sanjay and Manish Kadam have contributed to the writing for this story. Apart from Sonalee, Siddarth Jadhav, Bharat Jadhav, Nagesh Bhonsle, Pushkar Jog and others are there in Tamasha Live. Tamasha Live is bankrolled by Golden Ratio Films and S N Productions. Recently, Tamasha Live’s teaser was shared on YouTube. Sonalee was seen performing the role of Shefali in this teaser. Also, she was seen performing a fusion of traditional and western dance sequences.

From the teaser, the audience could get the inkling that Sonalee’s character has various shades. What will be the actual motive of Shefali? This question will be answered only on July 15. Sachin Patil looks equally charismatic in his character Ashwin.

Amitraj and Pankaj Padghan have composed the music for this film. Kshitij Patwardhan has penned the lyrics.

