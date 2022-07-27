Marathi Actress Sonalee Kulkarni’s Post on Kargil Vijay Diwas Goes Viral

Actress Sonalee Kulkarni received appreciation for her latest Marathi film Tamasha Live, which released on July 15. The actress is playing the role of a Tamasha artiste. Tamasha is a traditional form of Marathi theatres. Sonalee has a good fan following on social media and she often shares her photos as well as videos for her fans.

On the special occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, on July 26, Sonalee paid tribute to her father and all the soldiers, who have sacrificed their lives for the country. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War.

Sonalee also shared a picture on Instagram saluting the Indian Army for its contribution to protect the country. “Today is Kargil Vijay Day. I am proud of my dad and all those soldier brothers whose bravery we are celebrating this day. Jai Jawaan. Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Jay Hind," Sonalee wrote, sharing a photo of her father in uniform.

Advertisement

Sonalee’s father, Atul Kulkarni, is a retired Army doctor. She is often seen proudly talking about herself as the daughter of an Army man.

On the work front, Sonalee is currently a judge on Zee Marathi’s show Dance Maharashtra Dance. Sonalee’s latest film Tamasha Live is also getting a good response from the audiences. The musical drama is helmed by Sanjay Jadhav. Its story was written by Sanjay and Manish Kadam. Bharat Jadhav, Nagesh Bhonsle and Pushkar Jog played significant roles in the film. Golden Ratio Films and S N Productions are funding the film. The music for the movie was composed by Amritraj and Pankaj Padghan.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here