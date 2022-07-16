Marathi Actress Swanandi Tikekar Becomes Proud Owner Of A Swanky Car

Dil Dosti Duniyadari fame actress Swanandi Tikekar ruled the hearts of the audience with her impactful performance. The actress garnered praise from all corners for her portrayal of Meenal in the 2015 Marathi show.

After her performance in the Zee Marathi show, Swanandi also appeared in various plays and movies. Now, after a long gap, Swanandi has once again turned to television, and is currently seen in the serial Sundara Manakha Bharli, which airs on Colors Marathi. The entry of Swanandi has given a new twist to the plot of the family drama.

Now, Swanandi has hit the headline as she has recently purchased a brand-new car. Swanandi has shared the news via her Instagram handle as he posted a picture of her car and wrote, “My Beauty, my Beast!!"

The actor has become the proud owner of the Skoda Rapid four-wheeler. The model of the car is unknown.

Swanandi fans and industry friends have been showering love and congratulating her for the accomplishment. Actress Shreya Bugde praised Swanandi by saying, “Whoah baby." Many others like Rituja Bagwe, Abhijit Khandkekar, Ashutosh Gokhale and Isha Keskar congratulated her and dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Swanandi Tikekar is not only a phenomenal actress but she is also a great classical singer. She is the daughter of famous classical singer Aarti Anklekar Tikekar and famous actor Uday Tikekar.

Swanandi has also won the first season of the popular reality show Singing Star, wherein she took the viewers by surprise with her soulful performances. Moreover, she has also hosted Indian Idol Marathi.

