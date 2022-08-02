Marathi Actress Swanandi Tikekar Treats Her Fans to Vacation Pictures

Marathi actress Swanandi Tikekar, who rules the hearts of the audience with Dil Dosti Duniyadari, is currently enjoying her vacation. And the actress is not failing to treat her fans with her adorable pictures and videos.

Recently, she shared a video of herself enjoying the monsoons while the retro music “Abhi Na Jao Chor Kar" gave all the vibe. Carrying a multicoloured umbrella, she was enjoying the monsoons so well. However, she did not reveal where exactly she was. The caption of the video says, “Ke dil abhi bhara nahi!"

The actress carried a very cool and comfy fit, perfect for travel. She chose high-rise legging with a crop top and a pair of sleepers. In just a few hours, the video received over 2,000 views and the comments section is flooded with all the love and hearts.

On the work front, she also appeared as an anchor in Indian Idol Marathi on Sony Marathi. And now fans are all excited to see her back on TV screens after a long break. Yes, you read it right. Swanandi has recently made an entry in the television serial Sundara Manamadhe Bharli on Colors Marathi. With her entry, the serial will show a new twist. Her entry brings new changes to Latika and Abhimanyu’s life.

Recently, Swanandi bought a new car for herself and she shared the picture on the Gram as well. She has bought a black-coloured Skoda car and mentioned in the caption, “My beauty my beast."

