Marathi Actress Titeeksha Drops Glimpses of Satvya Mulichi Satvi Mulgi Shoot, Pics Viral

Marathi television show Satvya Mulichi Satvi Mulgi fame Titeekshaa Tawde has won the hearts of Marathi audiences with her seamless acting in the serial. Titeekshaa’s on-screen character Netra is widely loved by viewers. An active social media user, Titeekshaa often posts updates and clips of the Satvya Mulichi Satvi Mulgi serial.

Recently, the actress has dropped another string of images on Instagram in between her shoots that have gone viral in no time. “Netra" captioned Titeekshaa on her snaps.

Dressed in a simple printed Kurti and a white dupatta, Titeekshaa sent rustic vibes for the outdoor shoot. The actress looked pretty as she flashed a smile, striking a series of candid poses. Titeekshaa rounded off her simple style with a small red bindi and braided hair.

Fans of the Satvya Mulichi Satvi Mulgi serial did not take much time to land in the comment section to pouring their love on Titeekshaa. “Prettiest", ‘Beauty", and “Superb" are some of the compliments that she earned.

Adding to the excitement of fans, Titeekshaa also dropped a series of monochrome BTS pictures of her shoot from last week’s episodes. The snaps captured the talented actress in various moods. From enacting a surprised look to mastering a gloomy performance, Titeekshaa slayed with her on-fleek expressions.

As is evident from her photos, Titeekshaa currently has a packed schedule, filming for the Satvya Mulichi Satvi Mulgi show. This Marathi family drama brings Titeekshaa on-screen after a long break from her acting career.

Satvya Mulichi Satvi Mulgi follows the story of Netra played by none other than Titeekshaa. Netra is bestowed with precognitive abilities. She always tries to use her powers for a good cause even when she is faced with ordeals. Satvya Mulichi Satvi Mulgi premieres on Zee5 Marathi.

