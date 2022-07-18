Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare's Cute Video With Daughter Jiza Will Steal Your Heart

Marathi actress Urmila Kothare has made her comeback on the big screen with the upcoming movie Ekda Kay Zala. This will be Urmila’s first film after the birth of her daughter Jiza. So the actress is very excited and so is the audience. The film will hit theatres on August 5.

Urmila Kothare is constantly active on social media. The actress is very close to her daughter Jiza. These two are constantly seen having fun. And recently, Urmila shared a cute video with her daughter. The video shows a collage of various photos of Urmila and Jiza.

Sharing this post, Urmila wrote, “There are some moments in life that everyone wants to wait for. What happened once! Make sure to check out my upcoming movie Ekda Kay Zala." The post was loved by her fans. One of them commented, “Aww so cute". Another one wrote, “Sweet". Others also appreciated the post. The video garnered 212k views on Instagram.

Taking about the movie, Ekda Kay Zala has been written and directed by singer-composer Saleel Kulkarni. Through this project, Saleel will portray the other side of his talent to the viewers for the first time. The movie features Sumeet Raghvan, Ankur Porwal, Mohan Agashe, Suhas Joshi, Pushkar Shrotri, and Chimukla Arjun as child actor. Viewers are quite excited about the film. Let’s see how it rules the box office.

Urmila is famous for her roles in Marathi films like Duniyadari, Shubha Mangal Saavadhan, Ti Saddhya Kay Karte, and many more. She made her Telugu cinema debut in 2014 with Welcome Obama.

She also appeared in both Hindi and Marathi TV shows like Maayka, Mera Sasural, Uun Paus, and Goshta Eka Lagnachi.

