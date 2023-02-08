Music composer and social media personality Yashraj Mukhate needs no introduction. The 27-year-old rose to overnight fame after his brilliant musical mix rendition of the Rasoi Mein Kaun Thaa dialogue from the popular Hindi serial, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Yashraj has highly entertained the masses with his amazing musical creations from random audios. Earlier, when the musician was asked to name his favourite actress, Yashraj shared that it was none other than Marathi star Vaidehi Parashurami. As soon as the news surfaced online, rumours about Yashraj and Vaidehi dating each other started spreading like wildfire. Putting to rest all the speculations, Vaidehi in a recent interview with Lokmat Filmi has confirmed that nothing is brewing between her and Yashraj.

When she was asked to speak about the dating rumours with the talented musician, Vaidehi revealed, “I have met him once for an event. The only interaction we had was about work and I told him ‘I like your work’. I am happy that my name is linked with Yashraj Mukhate. I’m not in love with him, I don’t even know him."

According to a report by Lokmat Filmy, the Ved Lavi Jeeva actress further added that in the Instagram question and answer session, when Yashraj was asked by social media users to name his crush, he had taken the names of three actresses, out of which one was Vaideshi. That’s what paved the way for the link-up rumours between Vaidehi and the musician.

The 31-year-old actress shared that he would love to meet Yashraj once again. “I would like to fall in love. Because I am single," said Vaidehi jokingly. The Marathi beauty had previously worked in films like Zombivli, Lochya Zaala Re, Vrundavan, and Kokanastha.

Presently, she is on a promotional spree for her upcoming romance-comedy Jaggu Ani Juliet. Directed by Mahesh Limaye, the film also stars Manoj Joshi, Praveen Tarde, and Amey Wagh in pivotal roles and is slated to hit the big screens on February 10.

Yashraj’s latest musical production was of a song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan. It garnered immense praise from fans and the film fraternity. Musician Vishal Dadlani was also compelled to leave his remark on the masterpiece, as he commented, “Hahahahahahahaha, wah!!!! Poora banaiyye, collab release karte hain!"

