Marathi Artist Avadhoot Gupte’s Kind Gesture Is The Best Thing On Internet Today

Sur Nava Dhyas Nava is one of the most popular reality shows on Marathi television and has been entertaining Marathi households for five years. The show has received an overwhelming response in the previous three seasons. While Mahesh Kale and Avadhoot Gupte return to the judges’ panel, Spruha Joshi will once again step into the shoes of the host.

Now, a promo of this season’s mega audition has surfaced online. Here, Avadhoot Gupte, who is known for his benevolent and kind nature towards the contestants, has again won our hearts for his humble nature. The impromptu encouragement that Avadhoot has given to a nervous contestant is currently being appreciated.

We see a contestant performing while the judges, including Avadhoot Gupte, are appreciating the song. However, in the midst of his performance, the contestant stops abruptly as he appears to have forgotten the lyrics. Avadhut then took the mic in his hand and questioned the contestant about what happened. When the singer revealed that he was nervous, Avadhoot said that he would help him, following which, he got off his seat, walked towards the dais and hugged the contestant tight. Watch the video here.

Avadhoot’s kind gesture was much appreciated in the comments section with people calling him a “pure soul" and “man of culture" among other things.

Avadhoot Gupte, who has established himself as a singer since the 90s, started his career as a director with the 2010 film Zinda.

