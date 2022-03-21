Marathi Blockbuster Pawankhind Now Streaming on Amazon Prime

Marathi historical drama Pawankhind, which emerged as a blockbuster during its theatrical release, is now available for streaming on popular OTT platform Amazon Prime. Pawankhind is still screening in a number of theatres in Maharashtra and is based on the life of Maratha warrior Baji Prabhu Deshpande.

The film has been directed by Digpal Lanjekar and produced jointly under the banner of Almonds Creations and AA Films. The movie features popular Marathi actors Mrinal Kulkarni, Chinmay Mandlekar, Ajay Purkar, and Sameer Dharmadhikari among others.

Pawankhind highlights the historic battle that took place on July 13, 1660, in Kolhapur between Maratha warrior Baji Prabhu Deshpande and Siddi Masud of the Adilshah Sultanate.

Baji Prabhu Deshpande served as the commander of the founder of the Maratha empire Chhatrapati Shivaji I. He was born in a Chandraseniya Kayastha Prabhu family and worked for Krishnaji Bandal of Rohida prior to serving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Actor Chinmay Mandlekar, known for his performance in films, including Farzand and Fatteshikast, is playing the role of Baji Prabhu Deshpande in the movie. He has also appeared in the popular Marathi TV show Sakhya Re which aired on Colors Marathi.

Chinmay has also written and produced popular Marathi TV shows, including Chandra Aahe Sakshila and Dnyaneshwar Mauli, which aired on Colors Marathi and Sony Marathi respectively.

Chandra Aahe Sakshila features Subodh Bhave, Nakshatra Medhekar and Rutuja Bagwe in lead roles. The storyline of the serial revolves around love, betrayal, and deceit.

Dnyaneshwar Mauli on the other hand is based on the life of Marathi saint Dnyaneshwar who was born in 1275. He wrote Dnyaneshwari, which is a commentary on Bhagwad Gita as well as Amrutanubhav, believed to be the oldest literary works in the Marathi language.

