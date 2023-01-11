Marathi Child Artist Saisha Salvi’s Photos In Traditional Outfit Are Too Cute

Children have always got opportunities to act in films and television shows. These days, some child artists are also social media influencers, be it Myra Vaikul — who gained immense popularity with the series Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath on Zee Marathi — to Mimi Khadse, who has won a lot of hearts in Devmanus. Recently, another child artist Saisha Salvi came into the limelight after appearing in the popular Marathi television drama Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta on Star Pravah. Her role as Gauri and Jaydeep’s daughter is loved by the viewers. Apart from acting, Saisha is also an influencer and has a huge fan base on social media. She often shares photos and videos from her shoots, which her fans love. Recently, the little one shared a few snaps in her traditional avatar, which is going viral on social media.

In the photo, Saisha is seen in a black saree with a silver and red dual border, which she paired with a white sleeveless printed blouse. She is seen in glam makeup including bold eyeliner and red lip shade, and tied her hair in a high-rise braid. Her look was rounded off with a black bindi, silver maang tika, statement earrings, a traditional necklace, and a waistband. Saisha, in the pictures, is looking uber cute.

The post went viral in no time. One of the users commented “You are looking so pretty," while another one wrote, “Cute".

A few days back, the four-year-old child artist shared a string of pictures in western outfits. She was seen in a purple-coloured full-sleeve top with ruffled detailing. She paired it with a black and white knee-length skirt and black belt. The little one completed her look with a big black rose hair clip and black sandals. “Some days start better than others. TODAY is my day!" she wrote in the caption.

Seeing the photos her fans complimented her in the comment section.

Saisha lives with her parents in Pune. The names of her parents are Shweta Salvi and Hemant Salvi. The little one started her career with modelling. She has worked as a model for a wide range of baby clothing brands. She has also appeared in various commercials for jewellery and other products. Saisha has also walked the ramp at major fashion events like Times Fashion Week and Bollywood Fashion Week.

