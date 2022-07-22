Marathi Comedian Siddharth Jadhav’s Intagram Reel Will Leaves You in Splits

Marathi actor Siddharth Jadhav is currently awaiting the release of this upcoming film De Dhakka 2. Though the actor is busy with the promotions of his movie he took out time from his busy schedule to treat fans with a hilarious video.

While Siddharth, known for his comic timing in films, often shares funny reels on Instagram, it was the first time he jumped on the bandwagon of remix videos. His good friend and actress Kranti Redkar was a part of it too. The funny conversation has left the fans laughing out loud in the comments section.

Of the two windows in the reel, one features Siddharth and the other showcases Kranti. Siddharth initiates the conversation with a compliment, but when Kranti doesn’t respond in the same line, he makes sure to get back at her.

Siddharth says, “Baby you are so cute"; to which Kranti replies, “Baby, I wish I could tell you the same." Siddharth adds, “No problem baby. You can lie like me." Following this Kranti gives a surprised look.

Sharing the video on Instagram,Siddharth wrote, “Kranti suno!! My first remix reel with my bestie." So far, the clip has garnered nearly one lakh views and hundreds of comments from his fans.

Kranti also shared her reaction in the comment section, saying, “Hahhahahhahhahahahaha … sunoooo tohhhh", along with a couple of

laughing emoticons.

Siddharth and Kranti have together worked on numerous projects. Kranti recently wrapped up the shooting for her directorial project, Rainbow in London. The film is slated to release later this year. Meanwhile Siddharth, who was last seen in Tamasha Live, will feature in Mahesh Manjrekar’s De Dhak 2. Film will hit the theaters on August 5.

