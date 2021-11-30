Marathi Comedy Show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya Team to Tour United States: Report

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, the comedy show, is extremely popular among the Marathi populace. People like Kushal Badrike, Bharat Ganeshpure, Shreya Bugde, Vineet Bonde, Bhau Kadam, Sagar Karande have created a place in the hearts of people. And now they all are ready to spread the magic in the United States. Yes, you read it right. The entire of Chala Hawa Yeu Dya’s will soon be touring the US, according to reports.

The news has been confirmed by TRP Marathi, which said that the team will be making the tour with Christmas just around the corner, and also a new festival will be starting very soon. In recent times, the show’s TRP has taken a hit and the episodes have been haphazard and unfocused, which is said to be primarily the reason behind this tour of the United States, according to reports.

Although the show’s popularity might have been a bit low recently, the team is now ready to spread laughter abroad. However, there has not yet been any official confirmation regarding the dates of the team’s US tour. The viewers abroad are eagerly waiting for their arrival.

Earlier, the team of Chala Hawa Yeu Dya had conducted a tour all over Maharashtra. They had visited areas such as Sangli and Kolhapur and received a good response from the audience.

The audience’s response to this tour remains to be seen; though the makers are hoping that this will give a boost to the show’s TRPs and the show will be able to restore its lost glory.

