Marathi Couple Avinash Narkar, Aishwarya Narkar Enjoy Trekking In Uttarakhand

Actors Avinash Narkar and Aishwarya Narkar are an evergreen couple of Marathi cinema. Both are still working successfully in the film industry and entertaining the audience. Along with acting the couple also gives special attention to their fitness regime. Currently, the adorable couple is enjoying their holidays in the scenic surroundings of Uttarakhand. And Avinash has shared their trekking photos recently.

In the photo, Avinash is seen in a light green t-shirt and black track pants, while Aishwarya is seen in a white t-shirt which she paired with a pink jacket and black pants. Both are also seen carrying trekking sticks while posing for the camera.

Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “Wow Aishwarya and I climbing 4,800 kilometres on Uttarakhand way. Amazing experience. Nature that blows the eyes around and nature in the poetry!" Seeing the post, fans shared heart emojis for the evergreen couple and appreciated their fitness. The beautiful photo of the evergreen couple Aishwarya and Avinash has become the recent favourite of their fans.

On the professional front, Avinash and Aishwarya Narkar have worked together in a lot of movies and TV shows. Avinash acted in movies such as Uday, Khatarnak, Coffee Ani Barach Kahi, Balak Palak (2012), What About Savarkar (2015), and the 2017 romantic comedy-drama film Bus Stop. He has lent his voice to the 2018 Marathi animation Prabho Shivaji Raje directed by Nilesh Muley. His two movies were released in 2019 as well which include Me Pan Sachin and Miss U Mister.

Aishwarya has made headlines with her projects Bhiti Ek Satya, Mala Jagaychay, Ranragini, Raja Pandharicha, Gagangiri Maharaja, Bhiu Nakos Mi Tujhya Pathishi Ahe, etc.

