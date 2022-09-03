Marathi Director Kedar Shinde Shares Advice For His Actress Daughter Sana

Veteran Marathi director Kedar Shinde always manages to strike right notes with audiences through his films. Besides being an outstanding writer and actor, he is also a doting father and his recent Instagram post is testimony to this fact. In a reel shared on Instagram, Kedar recollected all the moments spent with his daughter Sana Shinde. Alongside the reel, he wrote a caption and wished his daughter who will soon be seen enacting Bhanumathi Sable’s character in the upcoming film Maharashtra Shahir. Bhanumathi was the wife of the famous Maharashtrian folk artist Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable.

The Kalla director wrote that he was extremely happy when the nurse told him he is blessed with a baby girl. He added that Sana is the reason behind all happiness in his life.

Kedar then wrote a piece of sincere advice for his daughter. The caring father advised her daughter that as she is going to start a new journey she will have to face her share of struggles in the film industry and become successful on her own. The acclaimed filmmaker wrote that he will always stand by her daughter’s side.

Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable is popularly known as Shahir Sable. Sana Shinde is going to play the titular role of the Sahir Sable’s wife in this biopic based on the legendary folk singer of Maharashtra.

Kedar Shinde’s post received accolades from his fans and industry colleagues. Actors Siddharth Jadhav, Amruta Khanvilkar and Sonalee Kulkarni conveyed their best wishes. Fans also wished Sana asking her to fear nothing and boldly tread on her new phase of life. Many users wrote that they remember Sana from the time she acted in the film Aga Bai Arecha.

It remains to be seen whether Sana impresses the audience in the character of Bhanumathi Sable or not. Maharashtra Shahir, directed by Kedar, will release on April 28 next year.

Apart from Maharashtra Shahir, Kedar will be seen directing film Baipan Bhari Deva. This film will be released on January 6 next year.

