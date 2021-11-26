Marathi Director Ravi Jadhav Posts Pic With Jackie Shroff, Fans Want Them To Work Together

Marathi director and producer Ravi Jadhav recently posted on Instagram pictures wherein he is seen with Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff. Ravi has shared his memories of Jackie movies. In the caption of the post, the director has said that he used to buy rented VCR cassettes to watch Jackie’s films, including Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Karma, Tridev. He also said that he has watched many of Jackie’s movies on television and still watches whenever he gets time.

Captioning the post in Marathi, director Ravi said, “Something good is happening." This has led to the speculation in the tinsel town that Jackie will soon be starring in films directed by Ravi. In the comments section of the post, fans said that they would love to see them working together on one project in the Marathi language. Many fans also said that they are excited to see them together in Marathi films.

Recently, Jackie appeared on the Marathi reality show ‘Chala Hawa Yeu Dya’ for the promotion of his film ‘Suryavanshi’ which also stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. In the show, Jackie had expressed his desire to work in Marathi films. He said that he was looking for a good script to make a comeback in the Marathi film industry. He had previously acted in the Marathi film Hridaynath released in 2012. His fans are eager to see him again in the Marathi films.

The 64-year-old actor played the character of an antagonist in ‘Sooryavanshi’ which is the fourth installment of filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after ‘Singham’ and ‘Simmba’. According to trade analysts, the film is inching towards Rs 300 crore-club.

