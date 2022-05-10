Marathi Film Dharmaveer Sets a Unique Record. Read To Know More

Marathi cinema is on its way to reaching new heights. Prasad Oak’s Chandramukhi, starring Amruta Khanvilkar, has already set the bar high for Marathi cinema, with promotions and box office records not seen before. And it looks like another upcoming Marathi film is on its way to grabbing national attention.

We are talking about the upcoming film Dharmaveer, which is based on the life and times of Shiv Sena leader from Thane, Anand Dighe. A post by Prasad Oak, who is acting in the film, says that one of the posters unveiled for Dharmaveer is the largest one in Asia.

Thirty-foot hoardings of the movie poster have been erected in different parts of Maharashtra. But the hoardings on the Western Expressway at Bandra in Mumbai caught everyone’s attention. It is the largest hoarding in Asia, measuring 16,800 square feet.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who was accompanied by his wife Rashmi and son and state Tourism, Environment and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray, launched the trailer of Dharmaveer recently in the presence of a who’s who of the industry, including Bollywood star Salman Khan. One of Dighe’s ardent followers and state Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde too was present.

Prasad Oak plays Anand Dighe, while Makarand Padhye and Kshitij Date portray Balasaheb Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, respectively. The movie is directed by Pravin Tarde and produced by Mangesh Desai. It will premiere on May 13.

Prior to this hoarding, Prasad Oak’s own directorial Chandramukhi made a record by being the first Marathi film to feature a poster on an aircraft. Prasad Oak shared the unveiling of the aircraft on his social media handle.

