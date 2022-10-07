Marathi Film Goshta Eka Paithanichi Bags Best Movie Honour at National Awards

Head of OTT platform Planet Marathi Akshay Bardapurkar, who is known to have brought about a revolution in Marathi cinema with a new wave of women-centric films, has added yet another feather to his cap. His production Goshta Eka Paithanichi has bagged the Best Film title at the 68th National Awards. Akshay received the award in person from President Draupadi Murmu. Goshta Eka Paithanichi will have its theatrical release on December 2.

Advertisement

Yet another woman-centric film from Akshay, Goshta Eka Paithanichi narrates the tale of a woman, played by Sayali Sanjeev, who battles all odds through her sheer willpower to achieve success. Sayali has received a lot of critical acclaim for her performance, as have co-actors Suvrat Joshi and Mrinal Kulkarni.

Be it web series or cinema, movies from Akshay’s production have created a new dimension for women in the industry. On Planet Marathi, the political thriller Raanbaazaar, which was trending in more than 7 countries, featured Prajakta Mali and Tejaswini Pandit in unique roles. Tejaswini Pandit played another important role in another hit series Anuradha on Planet Marathi.

She brought Chandramukhi to life on celluloid, presenting a story that had never been told in the industry before. Popular actress Sonali Kulkarni was seen in the role of a journalist in Planet Marathi’s Tamasha Live, a role which garnered her much critical acclaim.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Speaking to the press after winning the award, Akshay said, “This award is not just for me; it is for the entire cast and crew of the movie. We are all really happy about it. This is a very lovely and heartfelt tale. The narrative has a hint of dream reality for the middle class. Because of this, viewers will find this movie to be incredibly relatable. This is the outcome of Planet Marathi’s constant efforts to offer relatable content while also providing entertainment".

He also said that there was never any dearth of female talent in the Marathi film industry but stories with stronger perspectives from women needed to be told.

Goshta Eka Paithanichi has been directed by Shantanu Ganesh Rode, who also wrote the screenplay and dialogues.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here