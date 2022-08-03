Marathi Filmmaker Lokesh Gupte Gets Nostalgic After Wrapping Up Congratulations

Filmmaker Lokesh Gupte has been quite busy shooting for his upcoming Marathi film Congratulations. Now, the movie’s shooting was wrapped up on August 2. Lokesh shared an emotional post on Instagram after completing the shooting of the movie. Sharing a video, Lokesh wrote that he is having mixed emotions on the last day of the shooting of Congratulations. The Ek Sangaychay director wrote that the past 2 months were difficult for him and his entire team.

A nostalgic Lokesh wrote that they made a lot of memories to cherish in these two months. Lokesh tagged production house AVK Entertainment in the Instagram reel. He used the song Atak Gaya from the film Badhaai Do in the video. Lokesh completed the Instagram post writing, “But, here the mind has really been stuck."

Users were happy with the update that Congratulations’ shooting is completed. A fan wrote that he can feel every word written by Lokesh. This fan also expressed desire to meet Lokesh to listen to his experiences.

Lokesh has shared a lot of updates regarding Congratulations since its announcement. Yesterday he shared an Instagram reel with actress Alka Kubal celebrating the last day on the sets of Congratulations. Alongside the reel, Lokesh wrote that he was immensely satisfied working with her. Lokesh applauded her energy and style of working on the sets. He expressed a desire to work with her in future as well. Lokesh again thanked Alka for helping him and his team

Lokesh has also shared many other pictures and videos from the London schedule of Congratulations.

Lokesh has roped in Siddharth Chandekar and Pooja Sawant as the lead pair for this film. Siddharth and Pooja have worked together in three films— Bus Stop, Satrangi Re and Sata Lota Pan Sagla Khota. These three projects failed at the box office. It remains to be seen whether Congratulations will be able to break their flop spree or not.

