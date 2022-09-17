Marathi Lyricist Kshitij Patwardhan: Amit Trivedi Is My First Believer in Bollywood Music Industry

After working as a writer and lyricist for Marathi films, Kshitij Patwardhan is now gearing up for an exciting innings in Bollywood. The lyricist has already gained appreciation and accolades for his song Phisal Jaa Tu (Haseen Dilruba, 2021) and recently announced his maiden Hindi project as a writer, Happy Teacher’s Day.

To be helmed by National Award-winning director Mikhil Musale, Kshitij was picked for the project as the makers were looking for someone who would do justice to the theme, setting and culture of the script in the drama space. “This is my first writer’s role in Hindi and I am thankful and grateful for it. It came through common friends. Mikhil, Parinda Joshi and Anu Singh Chaudhary formed a writers room together and completely rediscovered the subject, story, screenplay and dialogues. It has been a great foundation for my writing in Hindi," says Kshitij.

Creativity is not bound by language, but when it comes to writing, language does make a difference. So as a Maharashtrian, who primarily thinks in Marathi, Kshitij worked hard to get his process for Hindi right. He specifically developed a habit to watch and consume more Hindi content. He attended Hindi mushairas, poetry events etc. “Hindi is a beautiful mixture of several dialects. It is a vast ocean which keeps giving and you have to constantly explore. I am not even 5 percent close to mastering it and need to pull up my socks to do my best. And I am really enjoying this process."

Phisal Jaa Tu was a huge success, and Kshitij shares that working with music composer Amit Trivedi was liberating and satisfying. “Amit is a creative genius and my first believer in Bollywood’s music industry. I will always be grateful to him. My first project with him is actually Bosco Martis’s Rocket Gang. I have written four songs for it. After that project he offered me Haseen Dilruba. Amit never sets a boundary and let’s the team go with the vibe and flow. He lets you come up with things organically and that helps you create a democratic process of music making."

