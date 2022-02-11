Marathi Producer Punit Balan ties knot with Janhavi R Dhariwal; See pics

Well-known producer of Marathi film industry, Punit Balan has tied the knot with Janhavi R Dhariwal. Punit married Janhvi in a grand wedding ceremony in Pune on February 5. Janhavi is the daughter of the late Rasiklal Manikchand Dhariwal and the CMD of business group Manikchand Oxyrich. Punit and Janhavi’s wedding was attended by Marathi film stars, sports personalities and filmmakers. Punit has been sharing pictures from his wedding event on his Instagram account.

While sharing the pictures, Punit informed his fans that he was in a relationship with Janhavi for the last 18 years. “Finally Mrs Balan after 18 years," he said in a recent post.

For his wedding, Punit donned a cream-colour embroidered sherwani. He also wore a matching turban and an emerald necklace. He made entry to the wedding venue in a vintage car. Bride Janhavi looked beautiful in a heavily-embroidered pink lehenga, which she paired with a semi-sleeve blouse and dupatta. She completed her look with jewellery including matching earrings.

The traditional wedding was attended by well-known personalities from the Marathi film industry and sportsmen. Former tennis player Leander Paes, former cricketer Yusuf Pathan and actors Sharad Kelkar as well as Jay Bhanushali attended the wedding. Director Mahesh Limaye and music-composer duo Ajay-Atul were also among the guests who attended the wedding.

The grand wedding was reportedly planned within 40 days while following all the Covid-19 guidelines.

