Marathi film industry has seen some great South film adaptations in recent times. The latest one being Ved, which was the remake of Telugu blockbuster Majili. It became a critical and box office success. Now, actors Hrutha Durgule and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi will be seen in another south remake titled Circuitt. Vaibhav and Hrutha shared the teaser for their film on Instagram, and thanked fans for showing their love.

The film’s teaser was shared on the social media platform with the caption, “Do you get angry easily? Are you insane? Do you get angry on a whim? Do you feel like punching someone? If you are a ‘Circuitt’, then this trailer is for you….!"

Circuitt is the Marathi remake of Sai Pallavi and Dulquer Salman starrer 2016 Malayalam hit, Kali. The story entails the love story of a woman and a man, who loses his cool at the smallest of inconveniences. This creates problems in their relationships too. While Dulquer’s character will be played by Vaibhav in this movie, Hruta will be stepping into Pallavi’s shoes.

The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7. It is produced by Madhur Bhandarkar and Paragg Mehta under the banners of Bhandarkar Entertainment and Phoennix Films. The film is directed by Aakash Anand Pendharkar.

Aakash is the grandson of the award-winning director Bhalji Pendharkar and has been working in the industry for many years. Aakash has presented many films like Kaccha Limbu, Home Sweet Home, Maska, Bhelti Tu Punha, and Pawankhind. He also produced the Marathi film Choricha Mamla. Now, he is stepping into direction with the film Circuitt.

Vaibhav and Hruta will be seen pairing up on the big screen for the first time. They have both made a huge name for themselves in the Marathi television industry.

Circuitt is the Marathi production debut of Madhur Bhandarkar. In an interview with CineBlitz, the director said, “I have closely seen the growth of Marathi films in the last few years. Although I am working in Hindi films, I watch Marathi films with keen interest. I had a strong desire to present and produce a Marathi film. I got that opportunity through the film Circuitt. I am sure the audience will love this movie."

