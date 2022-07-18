Marathi Show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya To Have Key Political Figures In Latest Episode

Maharashtra recently went through significant political turmoil after senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, along with other rebel leaders led a Coup d’état against the government. The saga ended with Shinde being sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state. However, after days of bickering and throwing around accusations between supporters of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, key politicians of the state are now going to share a common stage in the Marathi television show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya.

The show, which starts with some comical monologue which soon translates into interaction with celebrity guests, in its most recent episode will have key political figures gracing the show, who will put aside former differences to enjoy light-hearted moments on the show. The guests include Shiv Sena member Shahaji Patil and former Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar.

A promo of the upcoming episode, shared by Zee Marathi, has got the attention of all since it shows Kishore Pednekar sharing a snippet of her young days when she was dating her would-be husband. She had to eat up an entire love letter written to her in fear of getting caught by her brother.

In the promo she is heard saying, “Way before my marriage, my husband had given me a handwritten note discreetly in everyone’s presence but it fell from my hand. My brother happened to notice it and I had to quickly eat the note so that he did not find out". The show will be full of revered political figures showing off their fun side and sharing anecdotes from their personal lives.

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya had stopped airing after the eighth season due to overwhelmingly negative response and low TRPs in July last year but restarted from December again.

