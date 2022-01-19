Marathi Show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta to See Entry of 2 Kids. Details Inside

The storyline of Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, a TV series that started in 2020, has touched the hearts of millions. The Gauri-Jaydeep duo has become everyone’s favourite. Recently, their honeymoon track was seen in the series. And now, in a major twist, two children will enter the show.

Jaydeep’s mother poses adorably with the children in these four snaps shared by a portal. Two kids Krish and Kashish will soon be entering the show. The reason behind their entry is not clear.

In a promo uploaded by Star Pravah on Instagram, Jaydeep is seen pressing Devki’s feet. At that very moment, she jokingly asks what he thinks about a baby. Jaideep feels a little embarrassed about the question. He says that this is what dada has also told us. Devki responds, “If they had not said it, you would not have thought about it?" Everyone present in the room starts laughing. Devki then went on to say that it is a good thing that Jaydeep is thinking about having a baby. She expressed her happiness at the prospect of playing with their grandchildren in old age.

Will the kids posing with Devki enact the role of Jaydeep and Gauri’s children? We will have to wait for an official confirmation.

Actor Ashwini Kasar also marked her entry in the Marathi show last year. Her entry was expected to bring major plot twists to the storyline. Ashwini was seen playing the role of Jaydeep’s childhood friend Manu in the promo. It has been shown that Jaydeep couldn’t live without Manu for a moment in his childhood.

The promo shows that while other members are happy to be introduced with Manu, Jaydeep and Gauri look tense. Manu appears to be an obstacle while Jaydeep and Gauri’s relationship has finally started blooming.

